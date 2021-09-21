Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of BAK stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. Braskem has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Braskem will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Braskem in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the first quarter worth about $1,264,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Braskem by 588.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 77,724 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

