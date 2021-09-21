Dimecoin (DIME) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00135122 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DIMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.