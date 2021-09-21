Analysts Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INBK traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.05. 46 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

