Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Urban One during the first quarter worth about $29,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Urban One during the second quarter worth $88,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban One by 24.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UONE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. 1,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,747. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $380.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Urban One has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $24.16.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

