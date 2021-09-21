Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.11% of Mustang Bio worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 497.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 86,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of MBIO opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

