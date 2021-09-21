Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 1,747 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,224 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 298,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,112,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of GH opened at $129.16 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The company had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,158. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

