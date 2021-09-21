Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 156 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.08.

Shares of BIIB opened at $298.49 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

