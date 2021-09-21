Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Has $54.02 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,682 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises approximately 25.1% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $54,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.75. 98,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,622,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.38 and its 200-day moving average is $192.57. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $120.24 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

