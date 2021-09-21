Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,785.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,586. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,781.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2,490.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

