Princeton Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 351,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

NYSE CAT traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.83. 104,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,602. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $142.73 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

