Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Trading 4.4% Higher

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.12 and last traded at $39.12. Approximately 645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,005,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

CERE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.10.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 305,824 shares of company stock valued at $7,899,412. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 809,151 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $178,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 572.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 161,957 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after acquiring an additional 99,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

