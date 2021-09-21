Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Up 6%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 19,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,731,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRO. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,872,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 437,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

