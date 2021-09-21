T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Down 25.1% in August

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

T2 Biosystems stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $157.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.28. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 60.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

