Short Interest in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) Declines By 20.5%

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ VOSO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 220,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. Virtuoso Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Virtuoso Acquisition by 0.5% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 152,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

