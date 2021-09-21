Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 345,831 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,384,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 345,831 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.35% of The Blackstone Group worth $231,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX opened at $126.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.