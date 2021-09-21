Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fure Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 404,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after buying an additional 48,146 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,028. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

