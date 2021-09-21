Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Trims Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 59.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $755.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $766.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $703.54. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.