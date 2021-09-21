Bank of The West Sells 853 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank of The West lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 513,260 shares of company stock valued at $37,395,889. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

