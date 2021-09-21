Deutsche Bank AG Has $401.01 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,712,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,704 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $401,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $171.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.44 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.62.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

