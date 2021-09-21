Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 220,725 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $353,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $259.27 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

