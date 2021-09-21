The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

PG traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $349.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

