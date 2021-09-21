Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,894 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers comprises about 1.4% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Toll Brothers worth $22,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. 14,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

