Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Stelco stock traded down C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$41.57. 112,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.24. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$10.22 and a 1-year high of C$51.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

