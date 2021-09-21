ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISSDY. BNP Paribas upgraded ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Danske upgraded ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of ISSDY stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.32. 3,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,219. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. ISS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

