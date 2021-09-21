Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report $20.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $80.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $81.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $80.77 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,335. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $243.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $637,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

