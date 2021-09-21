Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $87.02 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0875 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.82 or 0.00690346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001259 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.25 or 0.01179372 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,054,492,872 coins and its circulating supply is 11,763,025,719 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

