MahaDAO Hits One Day Volume of $1.18 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. MahaDAO has a market cap of $7.74 million and $1.18 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00007409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00067077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00172883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00111426 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.51 or 0.06996037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,668.67 or 1.00593276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.28 or 0.00790427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

