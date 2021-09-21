DMarket (DMT) Price Hits $0.0161

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. DMarket has a market cap of $919,103.74 and approximately $321.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00054763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00129463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00045193 BTC.

DMT is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

