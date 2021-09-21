Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 376,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,713,000. Maravai LifeSciences comprises approximately 2.5% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of MRVI stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.41. 2,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

