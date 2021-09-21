Element Capital Management LLC Takes $3.18 Million Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 138,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PING shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

NYSE:PING traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

