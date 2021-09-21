Element Capital Management LLC Takes $70.36 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 325,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,362,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises 11.1% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of L3Harris Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,907. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

