Bridge City Capital LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. WD-40 accounts for about 1.6% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after acquiring an additional 69,376 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,913,000 after buying an additional 405,916 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 530,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,291,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 25.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,719,000 after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.58. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $183.55 and a 1-year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total transaction of $2,038,614.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $23,613,341.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.