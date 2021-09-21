Bridge City Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Supernus Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $9,076,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,326,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 256,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $6,587,000.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. 1,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,688. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

