APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Boosted by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. APA comprises approximately 6.0% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.42% of APA worth $34,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in APA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of APA by 316.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

APA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. 104,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,919,335. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

