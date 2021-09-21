Bridge City Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $170,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 597.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKFN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.54. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,542. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

