La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Acquired by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of La-Z-Boy worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

LZB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,682. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

