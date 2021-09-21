Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 9,461 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iRobot by 62.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iRobot by 12.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $1,352,334. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of IRBT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.82. 1,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,641. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

