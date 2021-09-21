Bridge City Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,484 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.49. 6,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,423. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $130.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,443.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $11,939,003. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.