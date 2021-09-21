renBTC (RENBTC) One Day Volume Hits $7.09 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $683.81 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for $43,084.26 or 1.00794933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00055165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00130460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00045729 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,871 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

