Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Shares Gap Down to $43.57

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.57, but opened at $42.52. Nu Skin Enterprises shares last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 245,744.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

