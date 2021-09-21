Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 52,551 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

