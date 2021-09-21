Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 30,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,266 shares.The stock last traded at $19.03 and had previously closed at $19.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXP. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

