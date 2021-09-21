Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.32. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 51,662 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,439,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,481 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,019,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,227,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

