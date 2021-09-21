Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Gap Up to $10.54

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.54, but opened at $10.90. Blade Air Mobility shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 2,846 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

