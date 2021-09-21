BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Short Interest Up 20.3% in August

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ BOWX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 8,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,237. BowX Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BowX Acquisition by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,310,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition by 76.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,244,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,317,000 after buying an additional 3,149,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,565,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,548,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in BowX Acquisition by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,776 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

