Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Grows By 20.7%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 878,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Baozun by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Baozun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Baozun by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Baozun by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. 3,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

