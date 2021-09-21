Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.08 Million

Brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report $45.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.96 million and the lowest is $42.52 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $73.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $203.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $237.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $209.86 million, with estimates ranging from $197.49 million to $220.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 29,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 95,554 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 85,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,160,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

