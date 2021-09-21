Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,033,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 615,998 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $5,045,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN opened at $640.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,546,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,040 shares of company stock valued at $197,482,454. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.