BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,475,403 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.79% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $5,504,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Shares of PNC opened at $184.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.12 and a 200-day moving average of $186.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,092 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

