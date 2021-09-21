Celo Dollar Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $65.41 million and $3.02 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00129825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00045465 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 64,996,977 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

